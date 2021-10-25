Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 2,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.