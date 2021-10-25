Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Medpace stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 249,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,207. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

