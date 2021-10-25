MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -131.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

