Marshall Wace LLP Sells 37,525 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.16. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.