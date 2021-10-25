Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.01% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 572,850 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $7,897,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $6,651,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $4,941,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFV stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

