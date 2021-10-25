Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,724 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 257.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,468 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $13.47 on Monday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

