Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,644 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,320,002 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

