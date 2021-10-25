Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,441 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,826,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $99.07 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

