Marshall Wace LLP Buys 117,753 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 498.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

