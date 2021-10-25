Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 21,860 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2,022.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.66. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.