Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.88

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.57, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.64.
MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.
The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90.
In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
