Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.88

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.57, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.64.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.