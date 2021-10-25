Maker Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,454.46 or 0.03909207 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $103.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00207606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

