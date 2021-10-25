Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,342 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $55,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

