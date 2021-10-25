Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 436,102 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $53,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.42 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

