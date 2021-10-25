Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 866,595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,595 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $58,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

