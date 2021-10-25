Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $284.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

