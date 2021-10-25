Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,903 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

