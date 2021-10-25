Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.