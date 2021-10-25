LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJP opened at $78.59 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

