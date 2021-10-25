LPL Financial LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 698.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 523.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

