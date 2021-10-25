LPL Financial LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lemonade by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lemonade by 161.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.