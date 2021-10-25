LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 311.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

TTWO opened at $180.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

