LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,825 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $298.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $298.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.