London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,596 ($99.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,901.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,700.26. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a market capitalization of £38.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

