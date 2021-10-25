Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.25

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 110574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $636.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.