Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 528,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756,258. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

