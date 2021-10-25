Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.10-12.70 EPS.

LII traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,085. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average of $329.65. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

