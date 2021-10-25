Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Movado Group worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $762,614. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

