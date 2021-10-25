Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $46,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

