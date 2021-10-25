JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,309 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

