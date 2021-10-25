JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 69,425 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $75.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

