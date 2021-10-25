JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $172.15. 114,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,431,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

