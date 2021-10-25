JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $510.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

