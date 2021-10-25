J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 295.70 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.53.

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

