iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $66.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

