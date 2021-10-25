iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.18

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

