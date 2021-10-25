iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.21

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 17175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,412,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,044,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,343,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

