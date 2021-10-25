Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.23

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.23 and last traded at $153.23, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

