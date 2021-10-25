Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

