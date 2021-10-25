Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.41% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $278,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

ITCI stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

