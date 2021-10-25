Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.93% of Intersect ENT worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

XENT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $900.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

