Insider Selling: Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Maximilian Sali sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$20,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,125.

On Thursday, October 14th, Maximilian Sali sold 25,000 shares of Defense Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$6,875.00.

Shares of CVE DEFN opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

