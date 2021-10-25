I/O Coin Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $3,531.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.43 or 0.00325989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,185,769 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.