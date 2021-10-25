Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $963,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 403.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

AMZN traded down $24.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,311.00. 59,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

