Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.12. 42,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,334,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

