GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,318.62 and $104.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00070873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.02 or 1.00026367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.86 or 0.06642476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021422 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,505,152 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

