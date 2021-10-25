Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Graco worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

