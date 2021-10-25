Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $542.35 million and $6.90 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

