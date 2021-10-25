Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 457,733 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $120,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

WES stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

