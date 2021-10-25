Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $112,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adient by 153.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

